What do you want shoppers to take away from your design? Is there a specific design element in your graphic tee that’s particularly important?

"I want the shoppers to feel seen, to be reminded that they are the future. I made the subjects Black on purpose because that could represent any African American that buys this shirt. It's important to feel represented. I wear this shirt with pride, and as far as the colors go, the African American culture is vibrant. If you look closely, the patterns in the circle were inspired by the Adrinkra symbols (look them up). The history behind those symbols and their meanings are amazing. I also wanted to go with an Afro / high top look (what our hair looks like in its natural state), because that's also beautiful."