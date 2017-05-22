When Ofra broke onto the highlighter scene with its ultra-blinding, metallic powders, we were immediately wooed by their silky-smooth formula and intense color payoff. So when they started selling their line at Ulta last month, we were stoked, to say the least. Their latest release? A six-pan highlighting and bronzing palette that features two of its best selling illuminating powders, Rodeo Drive and Beverly Hills.
The palette retails at Ulta.com for $110, which initially looks pricey, but considering each of the powders costs $35 a piece, you're actually saving $100 if you buy the palette instead of each pan individually. What's even better, you can do your entire complexion with just this palette. (And a brush, of course.)
Clearly, tons of beauty lovers feel the same way that we do, because the On The Glow palette completely sold out at Ulta. Luckily, it was restocked last week, but we have a feeling it won't be on the shelves for much longer. Our advice: Get it while it's hot, but if you can't snag it, we've highlighted (pun intended) some of our favorite alternatives to help you master your summer glow.