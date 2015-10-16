These Fashion Trends Are Perfect For The Office

There used to be a time when our "office wardrobe" and "normal clothes" occupied two separate poles in our closet. But, the work/life (style) balance has undeniably gotten better. Our so-comfy weekend culottes are work-appropriate; we actually want to wear longline blazers outside of the office, and blocky heels are at the top of our shopping wish list. We're officially in a new era of workwear, and it's looking damn chic. From ankle-bearing cropped hems to Victorian-inspired high necks, click ahead for five fashion trends that have invaded the workplace for good. Whether you're on duty or off, here's to having a commanding presence all the way around the clock.

