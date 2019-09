How To Make Your Desk Boss-Friendly In 5 Minutes

Our coworkers tend to be pretty important figures in our lives: mentors, friends, "work wives" — they make the daily grind speed by and have our backs when there's an inevitable deadline crunch. But, admit it, your colleagues aren't always the tidiest. Case in point: our very own Lucie Fink , whose desk in the R29 office was screaming out for a little love. She'd even been hanging onto a sad, dead cactus for who knows how long — clearly, it'd been a while since she'd given the area a sweep.