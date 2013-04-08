So, maybe we're no longer jealous of all the college kids crowding Washington Square Park, but come this time of year we find ourselves majorly longing for a spring break of our own. After a long, hard winter of late working nights and freezing commutes, we're sure we're not the only ones ready for a warm, exotic vacay. Enter Oasis Collections, the boutique travel agency that's hooking us up with some of the best south-of-the-border rentals around — think of it as Air BnB's chicer, older sister.
Started by Parker Stanberry, a New Yorker-turned part-time Argentinian ex-pat (doesn't that sounds like the life?), Oasis sources design-forward apartments and villas in lust-worthy areas like Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Punta del Este, and Cartagena. They also offer in-house concierge and curated city guides to the best restaurants, bars, and shopping for each destination. Plus, if you're more of the staycation type (which, thanks to our budgets, we just might be), Oasis offers breathtaking lofts in Soho and Chelsea, so you can get a taste of the luxe life without even leaving Manhattan. Now that's our kind of vacation.
Photo: Courtesy of Oasis Collections
