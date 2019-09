I Got This $1,000 Model-Approved Facial To See If It's Worth The Hype

Perched two floors above Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, the luxe clinic is a skin-care playground that attracts an A-list clientele. There's a cryotherapy chamber , an IV therapy room , and, of course, a facial fit for awards season that dozens of stars swear by (Sienna Miller and Robin Wright are fans). The Model Glow Facial combines localized cryotherapy, LED, and radiofrequency to tighten, brighten, and lift the skin — think of it as a one-and-done for everything you need to get red carpet-ready.