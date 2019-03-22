I Got This $1,000 Model-Approved Facial To See If It's Worth The Hype

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Sometimes celebrities really are just like us... but more often than not, they aren't. Sure, they've been known to share their favorite under-$20 skin-care buys with the masses, but chances are they're supplementing them with hundreds of dollars' worth of expensive treatments — like the $950 facial at NYDG Integral Health & Wellness.
Perched two floors above Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, the luxe clinic is a skin-care playground that attracts an A-list clientele. There's a cryotherapy chamber, an IV therapy room, and, of course, a facial fit for awards season that dozens of stars swear by (Sienna Miller and Robin Wright are fans). The Model Glow Facial combines localized cryotherapy, LED, and radiofrequency to tighten, brighten, and lift the skin — think of it as a one-and-done for everything you need to get red carpet-ready.
When I got the chance to try the treatment myself, I jumped at the opportunity to see what could possibly warrant such a high price tag. So, is it worth the hype? Press play above to find out.
