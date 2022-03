This Apartment-Friendly Juicer Is The Smartest Kitchen Upgrade

As with anything, there's a Goldilocks-esque decision to be made in deciding which juicer is “just right”: There are models that are multi-hundo, Vitamix-levels of expensive and others that are hovering around a comparatively more palatable — but questionably functional — $70. As a formerly broke-AF twenty-something that's now slightly less broke, I still love a good deal as much as the next gal. However, I also don't mind investing in something if I can feel good about it lasting me a longer time than an entry-level version. During my search, Nutribullet's model kept popping up. I already own a Nutribullet blender (that I regularly use and love), so I decided to take the plunge on the option that seemed like the best combination of size, price, and power for my needs.From there, the brand provided me with a unit for an IRL test drive to see if it was the game-changing, money-saving appliance that I needed in my life.