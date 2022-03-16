This Apartment-Friendly Juicer Is The Smartest Kitchen Upgrade

Making fresh juice every morning — who is she, right? Luckily, this juicer is pretty craftily designed in a way that makes the process (and cleanup) relatively quick and easy. In fact, I've whittled the entire process from chopping up produce in my kitchen to enjoying a beverage to roughly ten minutes. First, I chop up my fruits and veggies into chunks small enough to feed into the juicer. Then, one by one, in the hatch they go. The steel-tipped auger (aka the spinning mechanism that extracts the liquid from the fruits and veggies) releases the juice into a measuring container while the pulp is funneled into a separate container. I've experimented with a couple of different recipes, but my go-tos are either a red juice (beet, carrots, lemon, ginger, and apple) or a green juice (kale, cucumber, apple, carrot, and lemon). Most of the components are also dishwasher safe, making for very easy cleanup — another major plus. (Also, this goes without saying but juices are a tasty, healthy addition to a meal, not a replacement!)