Small-space living is full of challenges. But, throw an extra person in the mix, and a home already short on square-footage can feel like a sardine can. So, it makes sense that certain interior perks (ahem, a closet) might just have to be kicked to the curb to make some room.
This was the case when I found out I was pregnant last year. I knew I wanted to stay in my current home, but just needed to figure out how to make it work. After a few good Ikea hacks, tiny furniture, and storage baskets galore — I turned my walk-in closet into a full-fledged nursery for my baby. Ahead are the pics, and tips on how you can create a serene spot for your kiddo with what little space you’re working with.
