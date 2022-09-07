The Good, The Bad & The Cringe: 4 R29 Editors Revisit The Denim Trends Of Their Youth

“Fast forward to 2022, and the Y2K revival now has fashion in a chokehold, with everyone from celebrities to regular folks embracing the return of the low-rise silhouette. I don’t personally participate in all the trends I write about, but low-rise jeans have started to grow on me…and I can’t really explain why. Have my social feeds subconsciously influenced me? Perhaps, or maybe it’s that the more popular the trend gets, the more I want to wear it ironically and have some fun, pairing it with other gaudy trends of the Y2K era, like a bedazzled baby tee, or chic basics, like an open oversized button-down or a blazer. Either way, after years of wearing solely high-rise everything, from my denim to my bikinis, I think I’m ready for my lower midriff to spend some time in the sun — though I think I’ll keep my G-string hidden this time around.”