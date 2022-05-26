This just in: Memorial Day sale events aren’t really Nordstrom’s thing. Instead, the luxury American department store marches to the beat of its own drum with an 11-day deal-a-palooza called the Half-Yearly Sale. Hey, we’re not complaining. Rather, we’re already stocking up on a few discounted finds that are up to 60% off until June 6.
We're talking all kinds of top brands — Goodee, Baggu, BaubleBar, Open Edit, Alex Mill, Skims, and so on — going for way, way less in honor of Memorial...pardon us, the Half Yearly Sale. Prepare for 36% off wedding-ready sandals, 40% off scented candles, 50% off jewelry, and more discounts on summer must-haves. The clock's tickin' so scroll on for our 25 editors' picks that are sitting pretty in Nordstrom's sale section.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.