Don’t be fooled by this sweeping maxi’s airy fabrication — the gauzy frock boasts heavyweight status in the world of online reviews. A longtime standby at Nordstrom Rack, the dress is available in sizes S - 2X and boasts over 2,000 reviews on the Seattle-based site. “Perfect maxi dress!!!” exclaimed a review named Sumer. “It has great pockets, flowing material and it's NOT shaped like a big old tent! Who ever designed this new something about the female body shape.”