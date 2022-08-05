Do you worry about money now?

Less than I used to, but more than I should. I was extremely stressed about money through my 20s, and have continued a lot of the intensely frugal habits that I had at the time. I have been focused the last few years on building up my own retirement savings (for a while I was contributing 20% pre-tax, hence the healthy amount in my accounts) since I will likely need to help my mother financially in her retirement relatively soon. Owning my own house has helped me loosen my purse strings a bit, now that the dreaded down payment is over with and I feel like I have more financial security. I spent five years saving up for a 20% down payment in order to minimize my monthly mortgage payments, but the house has increased in value quite a bit with the insane real estate market, so it was worth the investment. Since buying, I've also been contributing more to a Wealthfront account, which is where I'm keeping my house and vacation funds because it's pretty easy to transfer money to and from when needed.