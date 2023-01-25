Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes and no. I never went without necessities such as shoes, clothes and supplies for school, and food, and to my knowledge, my parents never missed a mortgage or bill payment. However, there were times when I knew I couldn't ask for things like a new toy or to go to a certain activity because money was really tight. My mom ran the finances and she knew exactly what we could afford and not afford, and she sometimes would drop a tidbit of how tight things were, which stressed me out. The hardest transition came when I went to high school. I went from being at an underfunded public school to a school with tuition that was more than some colleges. I felt like an outsider at school, especially as one of only a handful of kids in the entire school that was on a scholarship. It took me a bit of time to adjust and come to terms with being amongst crazy amounts of wealth. It definitely gave me tougher skin, though, so overall it was good.