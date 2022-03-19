Breathe in, hold for three — and breathe out as you trace the soothing embossed print on Uncommon Goods' meditation mug. It seems simple, but that combination of silence, serenity, and centered-focus is enough to make any wired person slow down, if not completely doze off into a rejuvenating eight hours. Uncommon Goods reviewer, Paula, adores "sitting in [her] comfy chair with tea [or] coffee and tracing the [impression] with [her] finger;" reviewer Bon-bon finds themselves following the calming lines "even when the mug is empty." And, if you like to go big when it comes to liquids, you're in luck — the mug can carry up to 16 oz. of your favorite bev (and of course the occasional cup ramen).