In the most simple terms, blue light — the luminescence emitted from tech screens — tricks the brain into thinking it is daytime. William T. Reynolds , OD, president of the American Optometric Association, tells Refinery29 it can cause "eye strain, fatigue, and headaches." This might explain why accidentally seeing the sun rise behind your latest Netflix binge is a modern day universal experience. It also accounts for why, according to Sleep Health, 70% of American adults suck at falling asleep . So, to chip away that high percentage, we hunted and gathered 10 non-blue light products to keep you entertained yet totally relaxed before bed. We were, full transparency, were a tad clueless about what could possibly replace a successful Candy Crush level or quell the desire to doom scroll our way to not-so-sweet dreams — but, we scrounged up a few options. Soothing meditation mugs, classic Moleskine journals, innovative brain teasers, and more gizmos are eager to lull our tired and wired noggins to sleep . Scroll on for our full list of amusing-yet-snoozy non-blue light products, below.