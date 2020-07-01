For two years, Singleton battled physical agony. Even simple tasks like sitting in a chair for two hours for work proved to be excruciating, leaving her temporarily paralyzed. She sought an orthopedic surgeon for minor treatments and procedures, including spinal epidurals and cervical traction — but nothing worked. So for her 28th birthday, in 2015, she made the decision to undergo spinal surgery and eventually made a full recovery with the help of physical therapy. Noticing that some of the recommended PT movements mirrored exercises she had performed in the pool, Singleton realized it was only natural that she should try swimming — her first great passion — to help her on her path to fully healing.