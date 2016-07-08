5 Women Reveal How They Really Feel About Dick Pics On Dating Apps

Ah, dating apps. They're a great way to connect people who might not otherwise meet. But they're also one of the many avenues through which women receive unsolicited dick pics. And even if that's not the case, at the very least, dating apps expose women to some ridiculous photo trends. (Tigers of Tinder, anyone?)
Clearly, like all methods of dating, there are upsides and downsides to looking for love online. So we talked to R29 women about how they really feel about dating apps, from the dick pics to the creepy openers to cringe-worthy profile typos.
Look, it's fun to go out and meet new people. But the more you do it, the more bizarre things you encounter. Watch as I and other R29ers chat about the ways apps improve our dating lives, and all of the strangest encounters we've had after swiping right.
Advertisement