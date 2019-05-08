Food Professionals Share Their Favorite No-Cook Recipes For Summer

When you're living in a 750-square-foot apartment with unreliable air conditioning, simply turning on the oven during the summer months can make you feel as though you're going to burst into flames — or at the very least get a whole gallon of sweat in the dish you're cooking. Even those who have a bit more space and A/C for days usually aren't interested in a hot, hearty meal during the scorching days of summer. Instead, we're looking for delicious no-cook dishes that will leave us refreshed and satisfied. That's why we talked to five chefs and cookbook authors to find out which no-cook recipes they find themselves turning to the most in summer.
Ahead, you'll find 10 recipes from food professionals that don't require any cooking whatsoever. From zoodles and spring rolls to salads and ceviche, these dishes are sure to help you not just survive but thrive in the summer heat.