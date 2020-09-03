Buying Sports Bras Online Was Impossible For This Fashion Editor — Until Now

Even though the pandemic has squashed in-person store visits, I've still had to resort to online shopping (despite my sordid history with digital sports-bra-buying). Most of my previous experiences have resulted in visible padded cups, spillage of the side and back varieties, and/or the mono-boob in which one's frontal area is smushed into a single entity that's usually tubular in shape. This may be because I have a relatively large cup size in comparison to my frame (30DDD), or it may just be because it's really hard to imagine how a product will work for your body based on a few shots of a straight-size model. Whatever it was, most of the time there was no happy sports-bra ending for me — or at least there hadn't been until I discovered Nike's straightforward and self-guided online questionnaire on the matter.