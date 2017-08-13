I Haven't Had A Single Breakout Since I Started Using This Product

I've always subscribed to the "less is more" philosophy with my nighttime routine. I wash my face twice a day and moisturize, but I've never religiously stuck to a skin-care regimen. I have sensitive skin and don't like to layer a million serums and tonics — I'd rather let my skin "breathe" while I sleep.
But when my skin went through a particularly traumatic breakout period earlier this summer, I started to search for a treatment-based oil that could do double-duty as a moisturizer and serum. Argan, marula, rose hip — you name it, I've tried it. I recently discovered Aphorism, a New York based brand specializing in vegan skin care, and decided to put their Night Is Young oil to the test.
It's an oil-based serum/concentrate targeted at brightening and resurfacing, whose primary ingredients are rose hip oil, papaya oil, oolong tea oil, and evening primrose oil, all of which are high in vitamin A to increase healthy cell production and strengthen the skin's barrier against irritants. Oh, and it smells heavenly.
For me, this product basically started working overnight. The first time I applied the oil before bed, I took a few drops and patted them into my face and neck. When I woke up the next morning, my skin was glowing, noticeably clearer, and completely rejuvenated — a welcome change from the uneven texture and irritation that had preceded it.
I've dutifully used this oil nightly for the last 10 days, and I can't remember my skin ever being clearer. It's also said to have major anti-aging benefits, but I'll report back on that in a decade or so. For now, I'm content with the absence of a single breakout.
