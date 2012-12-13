Though we may not be able to buy $1,000 presents for absolutely everyone on our lists, we still love perusing all the “price upon request” gift guides that pop up during the holiday season. Honestly, shopping for our (imaginary) 1% friends is kinda thrilling. And the latest ultimate extravagant holiday gift from Moda Operandi did not disappoint.
For its spring ‘13 collection, NewbarK — a luxury-shoes-and-bags label created in '09 by stylist sisters Marjan and Maryam Malakpour — joined forces with fine jewelry house Hoorsenbuhs to create six styles of handmade alligator shoes featuring 18K tri-link jewelry and diamonds. Say what?!
Yellow, rose gold, white, white gold, black diamonds, you name it. These bedazzled beauties continue the NewbarK tradition of exhibiting a chic and clean aesthetic by combining sophisticated and timeless designs with top quality materials. What do you think: worth it or wallet draining? Click through, check out the jaw-dropping kicks, and tell us what you think in the comments below.
Photo courtesy of NewbarK