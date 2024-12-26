Your New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here

The waxing crescent moon in Capricorn on New Year’s Eve is sizzling with erraticism from Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, along with Uranus in Taurus. Three planets are still moving backwards in the sky on New Year’s Eve: Mars in Leo, which makes us sleepy and temperamental; Jupiter in Gemini, limiting our options; and Uranus in Taurus, bringing inconveniences to light. Did we mention that Mercury in Sagittarius is still in the retroshade zone until January 2, 2025? This allows miscommunications, travel delays and changes in plans to be a reality. Don't let Mars, Jupiter and Uranus retrograde crash your party! Be mindful of alcohol consumption to avoid a killer hangover the next day, confirm reservations, carry a phone charger and drop a pin when meeting friends to make sure there is no confusion about where everyone is going.
Annoyances could flare up when intense Pluto in Aquarius links up with the Nodes of Destiny. Still, they will simmer quickly due to Mercury and the centaur Chiron in Aries harmonizing and calming matters down when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2025.
Aries
The NYE invitation you've been waiting for might arrive late, forcing you to have backup plans. Before you decline one event for another, check out the venue and people who are going on social media. You might choose to hit up both for a bit to say a quick hello. You don’t want to be the life of the party this year, since you’re passionate about spending the next day bed-rotting and resting before heading back to the office. A low-key night with pleasant company, tunes and food is the best proposal ever. Listen to what your body is telling you to know when the evening is over. You’ll start 2025 feeling cheery-eyed and refreshed — even with your planetary ruler, Mars, backspinning.
Taurus
You won't have FOMO ever again after the decadent gathering you have in store. You’ll want to live it up and dance the night away so it is advisable to splurge on tickets to the VIP room. Everyone will take selfies of themselves cutting a rug and showing off their moves. With bottle service and time to bond, you’ll make memories that last a lifetime and kick off 2025 in style. Think of this as a meaningful night that brings warmth to your heart and joy to your indulgent nature. Plus, it'll be off the chain and one for the books. YOLO your way into the new year!
Gemini
Are you waiting to find someone at your level and have high standards when it comes to a smooch on New Year’s Eve? Connecting with another will be easier than you think. Within minutes of attending a soiree that you decided to go to at the last minute, you’ll begin talking it up with someone who shares your intellectual prowess and sense of humor. This cool and suave person will be able to hold up to your banter and make you laugh — you'll feel butterflies whenever they smile. Keep it cute close to midnight and apply extra gloss for serious lip-smacking as 2025 begins. The relationship could extend beyond a one-night hookup so let things fall into place in their own time.
Cancer
Keep your wallet close to you on NYE. You could easily leave your bag in a Lyft and not have access to cash or credit cards all night (until it is found and returned). It won’t be pleasant because you will have to rely on peers to buy cocktails — which won’t be a big deal but will make you feel as if you have to do what they want. Before heading out, update your Venmo and Apple Wallet. Organization is critical amid the retrograde drama. That way you won't be dependent on others and you'll be able to do what you want, which entails spending the night flirting with a stranger without stressing over minor temporary setbacks.
Leo
As you rewind through the events of 2024, you’ll become reflective and emotional while in the company of close friends. All of your feelings are coming out, leading you to the apology tour of the decade. The desire to make amends with those you’ve had conflict with is vital, mainly because you recently realized that you were too stubborn to see the errors of your ways. Your BFFs will accept what you want to say and receive you with open arms. Try not to be too hard on yourself, Leo. Even though they weren't your best moments, you have a beautiful spirit and are cared for. Remember that as you move into the new year. Give yourself a hug and a pat on the back.
Virgo
In proper Virgo form, you're hoping the champagne supply doesn't run dry and the playlist urges everyone to hit the dance floor and get their groove on. Your perfectionist attitude could stand in the way of having an amazing time so it’s best not to sweat placing seating cards at the dinner table or ensuring the cutlery is in order. Let your hair down and release the need to be in control. Cutting loose will be such a fantastic vibe that it'll inspire you to throw caution to the wind at the future events you host. This exercise will allow you to enjoy the festivities and be in the moment. Go with the flow this New Year’s to ensure you have a merry time with your squad.
Libra
Before the celebration and cheer of the evening begins, get several hours of beauty sleep to elevate your mind on New Year’s Eve. Doing so will help boost your energy levels until midnight and after. Also, take a decompressing bath in the middle of the day to wash away the stresses that have been weighing on your shoulders all year. As 2025 approaches, it’s ideal to cleanse your aura and start the year fresh. That way, you're not bringing any residual dusty and negative sentiments with you. Relaxing through self-care endeavors and personal indulgence on December 31 will be great. No one deserves this more than you, Libra, which is why you should appreciate the TLC you're giving yourself and relish every moment you honor yourself.
Scorpio
Smiling and posing for the camera will be cute for the first half of the evening but you'll find that keeping your eyes open for the remainder of the night is challenging. Know your limits and give yourself compassion if you feel like leaving the party early and cuddling up in bed. The reason is that Mars, your planetary ruler, is retrograde and exhausting your ability to get down and boogie 24/7. Your rizz and charm will be intact; however, you’ll probably hit a wall a few minutes before the new year commences, so plan a French exit without explaining yourself to friends and family. It’s totally fine to put your needs first and do what you want — even if your peers are pressuring you to stay.
Sagittarius
Although you have plans mapped out, your significant other or crush might change the game. They are still unsure if they would rather go out for a night on the town or stay with the comfort of their couch at home. It’s best to check in with them periodically throughout the day to gauge where their head is. As the flexible, mutable sign that you are, it’ll be easy to accommodate their moods. If they wish to have a chill night, bring activities like Twister, a deck of cards or chess to engage them in a fun pursuit and to fill the time with excitement and cheeky competition. The winner takes it all — that means they get an awesome prize.
Capricorn
You like to maintain the peace at all costs, even if that means sacrificing what you genuinely wish to do on New Year’s Eve to accommodate your crew. The caveat is that you won't be able to kick back and have laughs unless they meet you in the middle. Stand up to your besties and let them know your thoughts on what to do. They might not want to partake in every aspect, but they’ll take what you say with respect and to heart by including your interests in their NYE objectives. With pals like this, you're in good hands and on your way to having a great 2025. You've got a lot of love and support for you through the year ahead. Isn't that special?
Aquarius
This New Year’s Eve, prepare yourself for a random rendezvous with an unexpected twist (in a pleasant and surprising way). Bumping into an ex is always awkward — especially when you're both out with your current boos on a holiday. That's right, Aquarius, you could find yourself face to face with a former flame with whom you have unfinished business to discuss. Rather than dwell, get in a defensive position or sob about the good, the bad and the ugly from the past, immediately set a boundary to let them know you’re not going there tonight. Eventually, they’ll get the hint and focus on positive topics that make you optimistic about forging a friendship with them. Send love and light as you depart to create the dynamic.
Pisces
Tonight is about you, Pisces, and no one else. It's time to have a great escape from the mundane. Consider this your enchanted evening, your fairy tale, and make sure you are equipped with the most extraordinary 'fit. Head out for professional glam to ensure your hair is on point and your makeup is very glittery. Dust off your shoes and blow a kiss to yourself in the mirror to reinforce your confidence. You’ll feel like the belle of the ball, and your self-esteem will heighten. This is your time to glow up because you are hot to go!
