Your New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here

You like to maintain the peace at all costs, even if that means sacrificing what you genuinely wish to do on New Year’s Eve to accommodate your crew. The caveat is that you won't be able to kick back and have laughs unless they meet you in the middle. Stand up to your besties and let them know your thoughts on what to do. They might not want to partake in every aspect, but they’ll take what you say with respect and to heart by including your interests in their NYE objectives. With pals like this, you're in good hands and on your way to having a great 2025. You've got a lot of love and support for you through the year ahead. Isn't that special?