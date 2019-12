In the past 50 years, technology went from being a new frontier, equal parts exciting and mysterious, to a totally normal facet of our everyday lives; now, we use it to help us with some of the simplest tasks, like waking up in the morning, talking to friends and family, heating our homes, and even ordering lunch. And though modernization is unavoidable, we’re still missing significant research when it comes to what technology can do for our general health and wellness. Enter Lora DiCarlo : the women-led company empowering its customers to achieve optimal health and wellness through greater sexual awareness and pleasure.