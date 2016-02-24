The Latest & Greatest Beauty Buys From Sephora

As much as we adore the Ultas and Birchboxes of the world, we always find our way back to Sephora. Even as a beauty editor, with access to loads of goodies for the trying, I still find myself perusing the store when I'm out and about. There's just something about the black-and-white striped decor that pulls you in. The free samples and awesome return policy don't hurt, either. But the biggest draw is the retailer's always expanding selection of products.
Just last year, the store added beloved brands like Herbivore Botanicals, Black Up, and Too Cool for School to its already impressive roster, and it doesn't have plans to slow down anytime soon. "We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of beauty trends and ensuring that we have all of the right brands and products our clients need to re-create for their individual expression," says Artemis Patrick, Sephora's senior vice president of merchandising. "With our New at Sephora platform, we’re bringing clients the hottest brands all year 'round. I'm so excited for our March launches for so many reasons, but mostly because the brands you'll find from New at Sephora each have something completely unique about them."
Ahead, we rounded up the latest and greatest launches we're excited about. Gird your loins (and your bank accounts), people — you're in for some salary-sucking treats.
