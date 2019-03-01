Your Wallet Isn't Ready For All The Newness Coming To Sephora This Month

March might not be the warmest month of the year, but it is one of the most important because it marks the transition from winter to spring, giving us hope that the days of dry skin and seven layers of clothing are almost behind us. In addition to warm weather, there are also so many things to look forward to, like International Women's Day and Mardi Gras.
Adding to that sense of anticipation are all the spring launches coming to Sephora aisles this month. From brand-new innovations, like a fog-inspired hydrating mist, to cult classics remixed, we've rounded up the best products coming to Sephora this month, so you can see all the newness for yourself.
