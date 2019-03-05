This New Lotion Is SO Much More Than Just A Gradual Tanner

For those of us who crave a sun-kissed, bronzy glow — and refuse to step foot in the sun or (gasp!) a tanning bed — the obvious answer would be to opt for a self-tanner. However, it's worth noting that not all self-tanners are created equally. This one by European Wax Center can only be described as a total game-changer. It's one-of-a-kind because it builds color over time while also providing an immediate glow.
The multi-use gradual-glow body lotion lends itself well to easy, transfer-resistant, streak-free, foolproof — pretty much all the positive adjectives — application. But the real pièce de résistance is its "hair growth minimizer" technology that actually helps visibly reduce the appearance (and thickness) of hair regrowth. So, basically, it's pure magic. Try it, and *poof* you'll be an instant convert.
European Wax Center Glow It Gradual Glow Body Lotion, $18.00
$20.00, available at your nearest European Wax Center location. Intro price valid through March.
