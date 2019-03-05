This New Lotion Is SO Much More Than Just A Gradual Tanner

The multi-use gradual-glow body lotion lends itself well to easy, transfer-resistant, streak-free, foolproof — pretty much all the positive adjectives — application. But the real pièce de résistance is its "hair growth minimizer" technology that actually helps visibly reduce the appearance (and thickness) of hair regrowth. So, basically, it's pure magic. Try it, and *poof* you'll be an instant convert.