This New Lotion Is SO Much More Than Just A Gradual Tanner

For those of us who crave a sun-kissed, bronzy glow — and refuse to step foot in the sun or (gasp!) a tanning bed — the obvious answer would be to opt for a self-tanner. However, it's worth noting that not all self-tanners are created equally. This one by European Wax Center can only be described as a total game-changer. It's one-of-a-kind because it builds color over time while also providing an immediate glow.