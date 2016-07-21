Black and Barrett introduced us to the product portion of the relaunch during an exclusive on-set interview. The two told us that both concepts are still in the development phase, so there's no exact date for a rollout. The curated box, says Barrett, will be about exclusivity, partnering with brands that Black is a fan of and uses every day, providing products (full-sized, not samples, both women stressed) that are a form of accessible luxury.



"We're not targeting millennials," says Black, explaining that they will be focusing on "grown women," particularly the busy, on-the-go kind with an "if it's not fitting in my bag, it's not coming with me" beauty philosophy. "It will be focused on what do you need to get out the door, along with an instructional component," she adds.