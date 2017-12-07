Traveling alone isn't without its challenges — after all, navigating a new city entirely by yourself ain't easy. But a solo trip can also be incredibly liberating. Imagine having free reign over the itinerary, knowing you can pick and choose everywhere you go without competing interests interfering with your plans. Alone, you're also much more likely to connect with locals, which could lead to a more genuine experience overall. Those are just a few reasons why everyone should try a solo vacation at least once in their life. But because we're not ones to encourage something without trying it out first, we took on the challenge with New Orleans Tourism. Earlier this month, we sent Refinery29 video producer Emily Curl to visit the Crescent City on her own, and the result was an immersive weekend in Creole culture she'll never forget. Follow along as she highlights the best the Southern city has to offer, from boutique hotels in the historic Garden District to local eateries you won't want to pass up. Hit play above, and let the wanderlust wash over you.
