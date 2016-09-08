We don't just appreciate an inspired ensemble. We want to know the whole making-of story behind it. But in Style Roots, we're going one better. In partnership with Nordstrom Rack, this series will deep-dive into the real sartorial evolutions of seven city dwellers who all came from very different starts. Be it a streetwear OG or newbie vintage collector, we'll examine how past and present cultural, social, and career influences mold one's unique style persona.
Growing up, we became well versed in interpreting fashion cues from glossy teen magazines and our favorite girl bands, but sometimes the most valuable advice came from someone a little bit closer to home. For NYC stylist and Baton Rouge, Louisiana native Blaire Rabenhorst, her grandmother was the key player in her journey toward style discovery. "I was very lucky to inherit some of her fabulous, old '40s and '50s hats, handbags, and jackets,” she tells us. "That's where my whole passion for fashion started."
Now, after eight years in the city and discovering her niche in the fashion industry, Rabenhorst's ever-evolving, eclectic style has continued to work to her advantage. And partially it's thanks to her incorporation of pieces inherited from her grandmother and her every-ensemble-is-an-opportunity attitude — which applies to everything from a backyard barbecue to a long day on set, for the record.
Read on for more about how Rabenhorst's determination, southern upbringing, and her grandmother's key advice turned this small-town, vintage-loving girl into a success story in one of the most competitive style capitals in the world.
Be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's new store, opening October 6 at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans. Get the details here.
Growing up, we became well versed in interpreting fashion cues from glossy teen magazines and our favorite girl bands, but sometimes the most valuable advice came from someone a little bit closer to home. For NYC stylist and Baton Rouge, Louisiana native Blaire Rabenhorst, her grandmother was the key player in her journey toward style discovery. "I was very lucky to inherit some of her fabulous, old '40s and '50s hats, handbags, and jackets,” she tells us. "That's where my whole passion for fashion started."
Now, after eight years in the city and discovering her niche in the fashion industry, Rabenhorst's ever-evolving, eclectic style has continued to work to her advantage. And partially it's thanks to her incorporation of pieces inherited from her grandmother and her every-ensemble-is-an-opportunity attitude — which applies to everything from a backyard barbecue to a long day on set, for the record.
Read on for more about how Rabenhorst's determination, southern upbringing, and her grandmother's key advice turned this small-town, vintage-loving girl into a success story in one of the most competitive style capitals in the world.
Be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's new store, opening October 6 at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans. Get the details here.