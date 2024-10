The New Moon In Scorpio Says Catch Your Breath, Then Move Forward

Emotions will be profound but should be constrained. The key is not to let people gaslight us. Staying true to our convictions is vital but we should allow some wiggle room for improvement and growth. Don't forget that Scorpio is the sign of sex, death, taxes and transformation — so change is inevitable under this new moon. However, that change will come a piece at a time, which means we will take strides towards our aspirations, rather than giant leaps. This is the best method to integrate healing, evolution and transcendence into our lives because we can savor the moment and go at our own pace. Remember, we are all works in progress.