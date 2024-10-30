The New Moon In Scorpio Says Catch Your Breath, Then Move Forward

The moment to improve our circumstances is now as November 1’s new moon in Scorpio occurs — even though we might resist the notion. We need to relinquish our fears about attaining a new state of being. This will help us achieve the life we need and fancy, though we may have been too afraid to admit it, both to ourselves and to others.
Saturn retrograde in Pisces connects with the new moon, heightening insecurities and frustrations. We may doubt our plans, intentions and goals. But don’t fret! There is a silver lining to Saturn’s slow and challenging energy. We can use Saturn to teach us lessons from the past and incorporate them into our aspirations. Then we will figure out the right way to achieve our dreams. Ask family, friends, mentors or advisors for guidance. Their wisdom, combined with our past experiences, can give us a clear understanding of how to move forward and beyond our expectations. Trust that this will help us get out of the funk.
With Mars about to switch signs (the planet of action enters Leo on November 3), we will all want to rush into making decisions. Situations may feel like they are now or never, but they are not. There is always time to choose the right path. Impulsivity can lead to regrets so it’s vital to catch our breath and think things through. Take time instead. The same reasoning applies to how we react to others. Don’t snap at someone because you’re restless; listen to every detail to be in the know. Remember what your school teacher said: “Patience is a virtue.”
Emotions will be profound but should be constrained. The key is not to let people gaslight us. Staying true to our convictions is vital but we should allow some wiggle room for improvement and growth. Don't forget that Scorpio is the sign of sex, death, taxes and transformation — so change is inevitable under this new moon. However, that change will come a piece at a time, which means we will take strides towards our aspirations, rather than giant leaps. This is the best method to integrate healing, evolution and transcendence into our lives because we can savor the moment and go at our own pace. Remember, we are all works in progress.
Scorpios tend to jump into romances so we should also be forewarned that getting to know the people we’re crushing on is vital. Use this new moon as an opportunity to connect to and understand your boo. Before you splish-splash with them in the intense scorpionic waters, relish the conversations and attraction. Explore their minds and share the past with them. The bond you craft now will last a long time. If you have an S.O., the intimacy you share and crave will be heightened, and you’ll become closer as a result.
Beyond that, the watery and intuitive vibe of the new moon in Scorpio might make us align with the universe in metaphysical ways. Since November 1 is Dia de Los Muertos and All Saints’ Day, we will connect with different energies. The line between the physical and spiritual world will be thin, allowing spirits and entities to come through. It’s advisable to do protection work, such as creating a circle of protection around the home with salt or keeping an obsidian crystal close to banish negative entities and make a positive space. Visions could be more prolific as a result, permitting us to lead with the heart and to trust our gut.
The new moon is a great time to manifest our passions and to plant seeds for a fresh start. Think about what you want to bring to fruition and how to make it happen. Stating your objectives is the first step to letting your sentiments and thoughts be heard and known. Don’t hold back. Speak your truth and reclaim your power.