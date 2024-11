The New Moon In Sagittarius Is Going To Test Our Patience

Our beliefs will go through a test during the new moon. Sagittarius is the philosopher of the zodiac . With Saturn aspecting the new moon, we’ll begin to doubt our codes and morals. Those who lack such admirable character and are shady seem to be gaining more success than us. As a result, it'll seem like having a strong sense of ethics is irrelevant to gaining power. This idea is not valid. It'll seem that way at first but as the days pass, we’ll realize that ethics are vital to living our best lives. Don't get caught up in the moment. Continue to have faith in yourself and in all you do and the way that you do it.