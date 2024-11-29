The New Moon In Sagittarius Is Going To Test Our Patience

December skies bring mixed messages and emotions from the new moon in Sagittarius. There will be highs and lows so we should band together and look out for each other. The new moon occurs on December 1, setting off the overall mood of the month. The climate will be both hot and cold and Saturn in Pisces will act like a wet blanket when it comes to expanding our worlds. Nonetheless, there is a chance to make moves that will elevate us as the Nodes of Destiny fire up the new moon with both enthusiasm and perseverance. Handle with care.
The annual new moon in Sagittarius is usually an extraordinarily advantageous and prosperous time. This time around, there will be roadblocks standing in our way because of Saturn's presence. Since Saturn is a planet of limitations, it will affect the positive vibes of the Sagittarius new moon and we might feel that our objectives are taking longer to manifest and be brought to light. Have patience. The good news is that we can use the extra time to fine-tune our desires to ensure we are moving in the right direction, instead of acting impulsively or without thinking about the future.
We might have the itch to travel to see the world. The bad news is that there could be many unforeseen issues. The urge to book a last-minute getaway for a few days during the new moon might have to be put on ice because other obligations, such as work and family responsibilities, will stand in the way of having fun. Don't stress. There is a silver lining. When the stars are better aligned, we can take the trip. It’ll happen, maybe not now, but it will.
Our beliefs will go through a test during the new moon. Sagittarius is the philosopher of the zodiac. With Saturn aspecting the new moon, we’ll begin to doubt our codes and morals. Those who lack such admirable character and are shady seem to be gaining more success than us. As a result, it'll seem like having a strong sense of ethics is irrelevant to gaining power. This idea is not valid. It'll seem that way at first but as the days pass, we’ll realize that ethics are vital to living our best lives. Don't get caught up in the moment. Continue to have faith in yourself and in all you do and the way that you do it.
Speaking our minds might not be easy and this could lead to limiting thoughts. Not only is Saturn restricting our flow but Mercury’s retrograde force is making us bite our tongues. Even if we express the correct sentiment, it’ll be met with negativity or opposition (and vice versa). The best way to let our emotions be known is to write them out. Send a well-thought-out email or text that’s been edited several times. Be concise and direct. After all, the zodiac sign Sagittarius yearns to be heard — we can be heard, too, if we use the energy to our advantage.
Passions may seem burnt out; however, the Nodes of Destiny inspire hope. They’ll allow us to see past the uncertainty between us and success. The clouds will part, helping us access the heartfelt feelings that drive us towards our dreams. Although it seems bleak at first, the sun will light up the sky and illuminate radiance into our auras, giving us the motivation to attain our visions. We have to trust the process. The universe is always on our side — even when it doesn’t appear so. Everything happens or doesn’t happen for a reason. Let go of the need to control the outcome and just be.
Words of advice: Don’t take on more than you can handle. Take a beat and try to catch your breath before overcommitting to anything and anyone. Before reacting to situations, get more information to ensure you aren’t jumping to conclusions. Keeping the peace is critical to focusing on what matters most: gaining freedom and independence from others. Fight back against those who aim to hold you back and defend the integrity that lies within you.
