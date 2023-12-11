The New Moon In Sagittarius Is Ending 2023 With A Bang

We’ve made it, folks — the last new moon of 2023 is finally here. While there are still plenty of astrological happenings to get through before we can ring in the new year (Mercury retrograde, cough, cough) this luminary is, at least, giving us a bit of positive energy. On December 12, the new moon in Sagittarius will ascend into the sky, bringing in vibes that will surely end our topsy-turvy year on a good note. At least, we hope so.
“Sagittarius embodies qualities of enthusiasm, exploration, and philosophical thinking,” says Hillary Coke, astrologer and tarot expert at Nebula Platform. “The arrival of the new moon in Sagittarius amplifies these characteristics, intensifying the desire for expansion, growth, and exploration. It ignites a spark for pursuing dreams, setting goals, and seeking new opportunities.” Setting intentions during this phase of the moon’s cycle is a surefire way to make the most of it — Coke says to try to visualise our aspirations, manifest our dreams, and hold on to our visions.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When a new moon occurs in Sagittarius, it invite us to think expansively, consider all of the possibilities in our future if everything were to go the way you desire, and to ditch our comfort zone, according to says Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year.
There are two sides to this particular new moon in Sagittarius, though — a side that’ll have us ready to start something new, and another side that clouds our path to initiate those actions. “The new moon will be sitting tightly next to Mars in Sagittarius, which creates an urgency to act in a bold and free-spirited way,” Campos says. “You may be cosmically required to set stronger boundaries with others now, perhaps based on your personal beliefs and philosophy. Sagittarius can be a dogmatic sign, so don’t be surprised if you notice more people leading with their own opinions and beliefs as the ultimate and only truth.” What are the holidays without a little cheeky debate, anyway?
We mentioned Mercury retrograde before, and the Planet of Communication will actually begin its backwards dance in Capricorn the day after the new moon. This will bring “confusion and setbacks to whatever ideas, projects, or relationships you’re hoping to begin,” says Campos. “Jupiter, the planet associated with Sagittarius and ruler of this moon, will also be retrograde, amplifying the need to turn inward, pause, and reflect before spurring into action.”
Because of these planetary retrogrades, Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power says that this new moon is the perfect time to embrace a deep look back into 2023. This will “allow us to get the facts, figures, and information we need to set new goals once the first week of 2024 arrives,” she says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While these two planets will be causing a bit of chaos, their retrogrades will come to an end on January 1 and December 30, respectively. “Whatever pursuits or ideas we dream up under this new moon will pick up steam shortly after those two planets begin to pick up speed in the sky in the New Year,” says Campos.
The new moon in Sagittarius will create a square with Neptune in Pisces, meaning that “there will be a lot of ambiguous feelings about how we can propel ourselves forward,” says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. “With the Nodes of Destiny on the Aries and Libra axis being activated, we may feel as though we are not moving into our fate. Still, destiny is asking us to take a step back and understand the weight of what we want to achieve.”
Due to this square, Montúfar encourages us to be patient with ourselves. “Not all the information you need will arrive right away,” she says. “The answers we seek could arrive on December 22, once Capricorn season arrives.”
Sure, the last new moon of the year is tinged with chaotic energy, but at least it’s not boring. Let’s end 2023 with a bang, shall we?