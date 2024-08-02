Whatever you put your energy into, try to lead with your heart. The Leo new moon on August 4 is the time to embrace the good and the bad, the sweet and the sour, and find a middle ground between these extremities. Although Jupiter makes our emotions and situations more fierce, the new moon allows us to own our feelings. We shouldn't deny the way we think and should roll with it. If there is anything you've been meaning to say to those you care about, let them know how you feel during the new moon. If the intention is kind, you should speak from your heart. Now is not the moment to hold back but to be brave and real.