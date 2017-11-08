Because I haven’t left the house since coming home from the hospital, today I make plans with myself. When I am finished nursing the baby, I tuck my breast away and then bundle her up to go for a walk. I zip up my oversized jacket, pull on gloves and boots. As I’m dressing myself, every few moments, I have to stop to calm my daughter’s persistent shrieks at being put down. I put her on my shoulder and she instantly spits-up. It runs down the back of my hair and onto the floor. I clean up the mess, then change her diaper and put her in a warm bodysuit and tiny purple hat that my friend’s mother knitted. I strap my baby into the car seat and clip the car seat into the stroller. I drape blankets around her and tuck her in.