New Spring Palettes (Almost) Too Pretty To Use

Sure, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. But as beauty companies one-up each other with beautifully designed palettes, there’s no reason to bust out blah-looking compacts to get your look on when out and about.
Need proof? This spring, dozens of brands have released eye-catching compacts filled with even more gorgeous makeup. In an effort to give our makeup bags a serious dose of artistic flair, we combed through hundreds of the latest releases to find the prettiest of spring makeup — both inside and out.
Ahead, you'll find compacts that are so attractive, you might even feel bad using them. That is, until you smooth on the pearly highlighter, radiant blush, or vibrant shadow. After all, it would be a shame to waste such beauty.