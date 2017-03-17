K-Beauty truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when you think there can’t be anything else left to discover from the heartland of inventive beauty, we're showered with more genius presents. As it happens, we should probably get used to being spoiled with endless options.
As you likely know, it's said that South Korea is about 12 years ahead of the rest of the world in skin-care innovations — and the U.S. market is keeping up with the demand as best it can. For example, two of the biggest stateside beauty hotspots just added even more K-Beauty goodness: Ulta is now stocking a ton of new products and Nordstrom currently has a nifty pop-up shop happening.
Translation: It's the perfect time to round up a few of the products that you may not have discovered yet — but we love. Trust us, you don’t want to miss these. Click through for 11 Korean beauty buys you'll want to scoop up while you can.