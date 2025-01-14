Struggling To Get Back To Job Hunting? Do A “Career Audit”

Try not to take rejection personally, too. Whitcombe says it’s key to remember that “some companies don’t get back to candidates at all, or within a timely manner” and that “the market was very much candidate-driven for years but this shifted in 2024 to a more employer-driven market, meaning that employers have a broader selection of candidates.” Many of us are bad at separating self-worth from job searching but doing so will help keep motivation up when things aren’t working out. Job hunting is about so much more than just you — it’s about the company and the way they conduct filling vacancies, whether there’s an internal candidate, the timing of your application, your experience, the personality match between you and the interviewer, and lots more besides.