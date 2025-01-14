Struggling To Get Back To Job Hunting? Do A “Career Audit”

Coming back to work if you had the festive period off is never easy, but coming back to a job you truly hate, are done with, and spent a chunk of last year trying to get out of… Well, that’s a different battle, but one that can be won.
The job market is tough right now. In July 2024, CNN reported that the unemployment rate had reached a three-year high, driven primarily by more people entering the workforce. We’re a far cry from the “great resignation” and the post-COVID job surge, when it was an employees’ market. Things have swung the other way now.
So if you’ve been struggling while job hunting, keep in mind that the circumstances around you aren’t ideal — far from it. It’s likely that you feel demotivated to continue the slog of looking while still working. Job hunting can be a job in itself.
But it is a new year, after all. New year, new opportunities and potential. January is considered a good time to job hunt as roles that became open before the holidays but were not advertised because of the festivities will now go live. Budgets are refreshed and more people have an “out with the old, in with the new” mindset, which might prompt more resignations.
How to restart the job hunt
Andrew McCaskill, LinkedIn career expert, knows how tough it is. “If 2024 left you job hunting without the results you wanted, think of the new year as an opportunity to reset. The current job market is undeniably tight, with roughly one opening for every two and a half applicants, but that doesn’t mean opportunities aren’t out there, it means you need a focused, strategic approach to find them.” First, he recommends entering your “planning season.”
Treat it like a personal “career audit month,” McCaskill says. “Look at what roles were gaining traction in their industry, update your résumé to highlight transferable skills, and be prepared to be proactive.”
There’s an element of pragmatism, says McCaskill. If, for example, tech isn’t hiring much overall but healthcare tech is, be open-minded and focus your efforts there even if it’s a bit of a pivot. “Don’t just apply for the same old roles — adapt. Ask yourself: What industries are growing? What transferable skills do I bring to the table? If one door closes, find another one to knock on. Staying ahead means spotting trends and leaning into roles that fit your skills, even if they weren’t on your radar before.” He also recommends using AI (though take it with a pinch of salt) to review your résumé if you don’t have a mentor. AI programs like ChatGPT might be able to spot a gap in your résumé or suggest key words from the job description to include in a cover letter. But of course, without a human to look over it, don’t take everything it suggests as gospel. The more specific you are with the questions you ask AI, the more likely you are to get a helpful answer.
Remember that “feeling stuck doesn’t mean you’re at a dead end, it’s just part of the journey,” McCaskill says. “Lean on your personal group of trusted individuals who provide guidance and support across various aspects of your career. These individuals play different roles, offering advice, mentorship and assistance.” This might also be colleagues in your industry who are further ahead or more senior than you, that you trust to speak to confidentially. It’s also a good time to build new connections with people you want advice from — reaching out politely via email never hurt anyone. Also, set up LinkedIn alerts for the jobs you’re hoping for so that you’re always getting notifications about new postings.
If it really isn’t working…
Landing a new job can be a long process, and it might take even longer right now than you’re used to. McCaskill says it’s important to take care of your mental health. “Find ways to decompress after job searching and remember it’s as much about the market as it is about you. If your job search timeline used to be about three months, prepare for a longer process — closer to six months or even a year — which might be more realistic, especially if you’re pivoting to a new industry.”
It’s a good idea to examine your personal job hunting process. McCaskill says to ask yourself: Are you highlighting your skills in application and in interviews? Are you telling a compelling story about your skills that matches the job requirements? Are you leaning into your network for the right things at the right times? There might be things you’re overlooking or underselling.
It’s also worth taking breaks from time to time. Job hunting week in, week out can be draining. Natalie Whitcombe, an HR specialist and founder of UK-based Whitcombe HR, says, “Take regular breaks from job hunting. This will allow you to have some time for yourself and regain motivation.” Just as you would take a break from other things in your life in order to come back to them refreshed, job searching is the same.
Try not to take rejection personally, too. Whitcombe says it’s key to remember that “some companies don’t get back to candidates at all, or within a timely manner” and that “the market was very much candidate-driven for years but this shifted in 2024 to a more employer-driven market, meaning that employers have a broader selection of candidates.” Many of us are bad at separating self-worth from job searching but doing so will help keep motivation up when things aren’t working out. Job hunting is about so much more than just you — it’s about the company and the way they conduct filling vacancies, whether there’s an internal candidate, the timing of your application, your experience, the personality match between you and the interviewer, and lots more besides.
Looking for a job now is as much a test of patience and resilience as it is actual skill and experience. That’s rubbish news, we know, but the end goal once achieved will be worth it.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
