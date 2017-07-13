People Swear By This $3 Soap To Remove Even The Most Budge-Proof Makeup

We recently reviewed Lipsense — a truly no-budge liquid lipstick that everyone and their mother sells on Facebook — and spoiler alert: It lives up to all the hype. But there's one downside to an oil-resistant lipstick that could stay perfectly intact through a Guinness record-breaking makeout sesh, and that is that it requires a ridiculously intense removal process.
Your cleansing oils won't work. Your trusty balm and muslin cloth won't work. Your Tide To Go stick won't work. But here's what will: Neutrogena's Facial Cleansing Bar. How do we know? Our readers figured it out and made sure to let us know in the comments. Cheers to teamwork!
The orange bar has been around forever and is beloved for never stripping your skin — whether it happens to be dry, oily, or acne-prone. Now we know it also gets off impossibly waterproof formulas, too.
Suds up the bar while running it under lukewarm water, then go to work on your lashes, shadow, and lipstick. Within a minute, your face will look like a mess, but rinse and you'll be amazed at how damn fresh you feel.
Here's the best part: At $3, it's so cheap. So the next time that one girl you barely remember from high school chemistry is trying to sell you Lipsense — or any other social media-famous beauty product — maybe it's worth treating yourself to, considering the crazy results and all the money you're saving on makeup remover.
