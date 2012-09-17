Think you know your favorite beauty brands? Think again. In this continuing series, we highlight some of our go-to lines. Read on for some interesting tidbits, plus the rundown on the products that made our list of favorites.
Ever since we started cleansing with its iconic, big, gold bar way back in middle school, Neutrogena has been the brand we rely on to zap zits, banish blackheads, and generally keep our pizza-faced days at bay (let us never speak of middle school again).
But these days we're loving Neutrogena's more grown-up offerings. We always keep a stash of its genius oil-blotting sheets in our purses to soak up extra, uh, glow without disturbing our makeup. They've also got amazing bronzers, eyeshadows that add depth and vibrant color to our peepers with actual crushed pearls in the formula (crushed pearls at Duane Reade — who knew?!), and skin-silkening moisturizers that easily stack up against higher-priced skin-care brands.
Yep, the same brand that soothes our skin's flare-ups can get us gorgeous, too — read on for our favorite ways to get your skin smooth, moisturized, and luminized!