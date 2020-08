Everything Coming To Netflix In September

The streaming giant’s September lineup is a perfect mix of old and new. Netflix’s new releases include the other highly-anticipated Robert Pattinson film ( The Devil All the Time ), the return of a devilish babysitter (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), and the coming-of-age story of a group of young French girls (Cuties). The throwback content is just as exciting, if not more so. Following this month’s drop of Moesha and The Game , Netflix will keep blessing us with more classic Black sitcoms ; full seasons of Sister, Sister and Girlfriends are also on their way!