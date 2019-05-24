Netflix Just Announced A Black Mirror Spinoff That Premieres Sooner Than You Think

Black Mirror is known for taking fans to dark and terrifying places. But Netflix shocked fans on Friday when it announced that the popular series' next destination isn't another trip into the psyche of a tech-addled mind but, instead, YouTube. The streaming giant confirmed that Little Black Mirror, a three-part spinoff of the international hit series, will debut on Netflix América Latina's YouTube channel on May 26, according to Variety.
The mini-series will feature prominent Latinx social media celebrities, including Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, and Rudy Mancuso, who also directed the series and wrote the score. Additionally, actress Maia Mitchell (The Last Summer, Good Trouble), DJ Alesso, and YouTube stars Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer, Anwar Jibawi, and Hannah Stocking will make appearances.
Advertisement
Mancuso shared a teaser clip of Little Black Mirror to his Twitter page, and from the looks of things, he stayed true to what we've come to expect from Black Mirror masterminds, Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones. The cast uses futuristic gadgets, don VR headsets and, in some instances, seem to be "plugged in" themselves. The soundtrack also adds to the overall eeriness.
I directed and scored 3 episodes of Little Black Mirror. Incredibly excited and honored by the opportunity. Thank you @netflix @netflixLAT pic.twitter.com/34Hbw4MMcH— Rudy Mancuso (@rudymancuso) May 24, 2019
Netflix has upped the amount of Spanish-speaking or Latinx-driven content in recent years with shows like Ingobernable, La Niña, One Day At a Time, Narcos, and comedy specials like Cristela Alonzo. The streaming giant has a long way to go before its content fairly represents the growing Latinx population in the U.S., and the millions of viewers in Mexico, Central America, and South America, but series like Little Black Mirror are a start. (Though, it would be great to see such spinoffs with their own slots on Netflix's official platform.)
Black Mirror season 5 debuts on Netflix on June 5 with three new, intense episodes. The upcoming season also features an incredible cast, including Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Madison Davenport.
Little Black Mirror drops on May 26 on Netflix América Latina. The service will release two subsequent episodes on June 2 and June 6.
Advertisement