Once Emilia and Diego end up on the balcony, it’s clear someone is about to go over. Since the entire series is about Emilia, the casualty is, of course, Diego, who falls to his death onto an SUV below. Yet, there’s a twist. The Urquiza-Nava’s gun was left on a bed during the bloody scuffle, but when Emilia wakes up, it’s been placed in her hand. She’s clearly has no recollection of shooting her husband or pushing him off the balcony.