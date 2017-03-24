So Abby is in cahoots with this mysterious cabal whose only endgame we yet know about is to put Mellie Grant in the Oval Office. Does that smell like Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is behind it all? Would he go to these kind of lengths to get Mellie elected? That seems farfetched even for Fitz, but he does kind of owe Mellie big time, so maybe? It still feels like he’d go about it differently, though. That’s going to be a hard twist to make work, if it does turn out to be Fitz.