Despite its specificity, we all share a similar cozy ideal that involves a knit blanket, a homemade oat milk latte in hand, and binging yet another home improvement Netflix show from the comfort of our couch. Sometimes, we get way too into a slightly mediocre show before realizing we're bored out of our minds and don't really care about what's going on. Other times, we find a winning series that checks all the boxes of a really great interior design show.
That's why we fell so hard for Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. It left us feeling inspired to clear our closest, bid adieu (and thank) the clutter in our homes, and perform some necessary self-reflection. We're burning through Netflix shows now more than ever and the key to avoiding streaming exhaust is variety. So we went on a deep dive into Netflix's archives. Click through to check out our favorite binge-worthy home decor and renovation shows, and get ready to settle in for some quality TV time.