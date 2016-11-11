Getting settled in for a Netflix binge can often mean taking off your bra and getting in the first comfy chair or bed you see. But we'd like to argue that, in order to truly perfect the art of a good binge-watch, you should be set up for success — with snacks, PJs, and something soft and fluffy. Scratch that: many things soft and fluffy.
Ahead, our checklist for the ultimate night of Netflix that will get you so chill, you might never get up. Bonus: You can order everything in time for the Gilmore Girls release.
