Some may argue that nail art has had its moment in the sun, and that nearly everything has been done before. But, those people probably haven't seen the work of bi-costal nail artist Alicia Torello. Spend a few minutes on her Instagram, and you'll see why she's one of the most in-demand manicurists working today. Torello splits her time between celebrities (such as Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner), fashion shows, and editorial shoots — and her fresh take on nail art has us hooked.
"When I started doing nails, the only art was still old-school, and I didn’t really care for it," Torello told us. "I mostly gravitate towards simple looks." To wit: The majority of her work employs the bare nail as part of the design, which lends an incredibly modern feeling to something that, even Torello admits, can feel a bit tired. "After the nail art explosion, everyone needed a little break," she says. "The negative-space looks really allow for that."
Ahead, Torello walks us through some of her work, sharing the tips and tricks behind her thin lines, tiny designs, and rad color choices. Get your Pinterest ready (and follow Alicia on Instagram while you're at it), because you're going to want to copy these looks ASAP.
"When I started doing nails, the only art was still old-school, and I didn’t really care for it," Torello told us. "I mostly gravitate towards simple looks." To wit: The majority of her work employs the bare nail as part of the design, which lends an incredibly modern feeling to something that, even Torello admits, can feel a bit tired. "After the nail art explosion, everyone needed a little break," she says. "The negative-space looks really allow for that."
Ahead, Torello walks us through some of her work, sharing the tips and tricks behind her thin lines, tiny designs, and rad color choices. Get your Pinterest ready (and follow Alicia on Instagram while you're at it), because you're going to want to copy these looks ASAP.