Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We had conversations about how to balance a checkbook, how to save, and what credit card debt was like, but it was all very basic. My parents weren't too savvy with finances and they never invested until much later in life. My parents both worked modest-salary jobs and my mom was always frugal which helped, especially when my dad lost his job. We were always able to do a small family vacation every other year, I was able to go to summer camp, and I had new clothes at the start of the school year. My mom shielded me from the real worries she had that our home could be foreclosed. I'm lucky to have had the advice of my grandparents as I was growing up because they taught my parents and me how to invest and mind our spending.