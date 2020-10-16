Navy Blue Is The Chicest Dark Nail Polish — & These Are Our Top Picks

According to color psychology, blue is the most soothing color — think all the way back to December, when Pantone named Classic Blue the official color of the year for 2020 in hopes of "instilling calm, confidence, and connection" in this new decade. That hasn't quite panned out, but it's all the more reason why you should pick a navy polish for your next quarantine manicure.
During this uncertain time, even the most subtle reminders of calm, confidence, and connection are important. So when faced with the seemingly unimportant choice of nail polish, between a seasonal burgundy, classic black, or a shade of blue, there's no contest for which one is most likely to remind you to stay grounded.
Ahead, find our favorite navy blue polish picks for this weekend's DIY mani. Consider it one easy decision that will hopefully keep you sane (and stylish) for another week or so.
